Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

1 dead after shooting, car crash on Eisenhower Expressway, police says

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6btK_0bZNSQN000

One person is dead after a car crash and shots fired on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The accident involved two vehicles and happened near the Kostner exit. Westbound lanes have been blocked while state police investigates.

Police were responding to the crash when a report of shots fired in the same area of the expressway.

"State troopers were looking for shell casings and things, but the one thing that stands out to me was the gentleman, you know, we could hear him just crying out in agony," said Chantay Williams, witness.

No information is available if the victim who died was shot or died as a result of one of the crashes.

Comments / 0

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

4 SHOT, 1 DEAD | Woman dies in double shooting; Man in critical condition

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in three separate shootings in Baltimore overnight, including a woman killed in a double shooting. At approximately 12:50 AM officers responded to the 1600 block of Roundhill Road in Northeast Baltimore for a shooting. At the scene officers located...
Post Register

Two people dead after car crash in northern Idaho

WEIPPE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two people are dead after a car crash on State Highway 11 at milepost 20.8 near Weippe, Idaho Saturday night. Idaho State Police say, Larry R. Schwab, 49 of Lewiston was driving south when he went left of the center lane and collided with a car traveling north.
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Woman shot dead after Atlanta police say she was kidnapped, forced into car

ATLANTA — Police said they discovered a woman killed they believe had been kidnapped earlier Friday in southeast Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said they received a call around 5 a.m. from a witness who saw a woman who was being forced into a SUV off Burroughs Street. They said the victim was returning to her home when she was taken.
Butler, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Identify Butler Officer Stabbed Before Shooting, Killing Suspect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have identified the Butler officer who was stabbed multiple times before shooting and killing the suspect earlier this week. Butler Police Chief Bob O’Neill released an update on the officer’s condition Thursday. The injured officer was identified as Michael Sulerud, a Marine Corps veteran who has been with the department for 3 years. (Photo provided by Butler City Police Department) Police say Sulerud is still in critical condition and is stable. After the alleged attack, he was flown to the hospital and underwent surgery. “Chief O’Neill believes that Officer Sulerud is a man of great integrity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy