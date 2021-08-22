Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Several dead in a crowd at Kabul airport

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of desperate people continue to hope to be evacuated by Western states. The Bundeswehr announced on Saturday evening that it had transported more than 2,130 people by plane from Kabul. According to the Pentagon, the US armed forces have brought 17,000 people to safety with the airlift since their mission began on Saturday last week. The chaos outside the airport continued.

communitynewscorp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Us Military#Isis#Pentagon#Taliban#Western#British#Sky News#Cnn#Americans#Isis#German#The United States Embassy#The Defense Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Gruesome videos emerge following Kabul airport bombings

Gruesome videos showing scores of bloody, apparently lifeless bodies lining a drainage ditch surfaced on social media following Thursday’s twin bombings outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Some of the people shown in the unconfirmed recordings were lying face-down in the filthy water, while others, who appeared seriously wounded, were...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
WorldNew York Post

Desperate Afghan moms throw babies over barbed wire to UK troops at airport

Harrowing footage has emerged of Afghan mothers throwing their babies over barbed wire at Kabul airport as they begged British troops to save them from the Taliban. “The mothers were desperate, they were getting beaten by the Taliban. They shouted, ‘Save my baby!’ and threw the babies at us. Some of the babies fell on the barbed wire,” a Parachute Regiment officer told the UK’s Independent.
WorldNew York Post

Taliban official says 28 members were killed in Kabul airport explosion

Twenty-eight Taliban members were revealed to be among those killed in the bombings outside Kabul airport Thursday as the death toll from the carnage rose to at least 85. Two ISIS-affiliated suicide bombers killed 13 US service members and 72 Afghans — including the Taliban fighters, an official with the group and a health official told Reuters.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Apache Helicopters Chase Afghans Swarming A C-17 On Kabul Airport's Runway (Updated)

Whatever security perimeter existed at Kabul International appears to have collapsed with Afghans running freely across its runway and taxiways. Any security perimeter or containment measures aimed at keeping U.S. aircraft and personnel safe at Kabul International appear to have failed. As thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban, they have now taken to the runway, in effect shutting down the evacuation operation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Heartbreaking footage shows toddler being passed through a crowd to American soldiers at Kabul airport amid chaotic scenes

Harrowing footage shows a toddler being passed through a crowd to an American soldier behind a wall amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport. Thousands of Afghans have amassed outside the airport and attempted to board evacuation flights since the Taliban seized control on Sunday, as other videos emerged of parents handing their children to military staff in the hope of getting them on evacuation flights.
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Russian envoy to Kabul: Taliban offering a deal

MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador in Kabul says the Taliban have asked his embassy to convey their offer of a deal to a remaining pro-government holdout in northern Afghanistan. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said on Saturday that a senior member of the Taliban’s political leadership has asked Russia to tell fighters...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Afghan accidentally airlifted out of Kabul despite being on a no-fly list.

Afghan accidentally airlifted out of Kabul despite being on a no-fly list. In a potential security violation, a person on Britain’s no-fly list was unintentionally flown to Birmingham as part of the UK’s evacuation from the war-torn country. According to the authorities, the individual is no longer regarded a person...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

If British troops can’t stay in Afghanistan without the US, we should be asking why

There is still much debate about whether the US will pull out all its people from Kabul airport by 31 August, or extend that deadline by a week or so. But it is clear from all the statements from Downing Street (and elsewhere in Whitehall) that if Joe Biden does give the nod to US troops to pull out, then the British army will also leave – even though that would mean abandoning people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy