Several dead in a crowd at Kabul airport
A week after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of desperate people continue to hope to be evacuated by Western states. The Bundeswehr announced on Saturday evening that it had transported more than 2,130 people by plane from Kabul. According to the Pentagon, the US armed forces have brought 17,000 people to safety with the airlift since their mission began on Saturday last week. The chaos outside the airport continued.communitynewscorp.com
Comments / 0