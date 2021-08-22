Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Notebook Reviews: MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMission: Impossible sees Brian De Palma take the classic 1960s spy series and update it for the 1990s. It’s an incredibly stylish piece of big screen espionage, which has echoes of the genres ’60s origins. This new incarnation of Mission: Impossible is very different from the original show, but it’s enjoyable nonetheless. Tom Cruise is excellent as Ethan Hunt, the spy on an impossible mission who is searching for an undercover ‘mole’. The rest of the cast impress too (Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Ving Rhames, Jean Reno and Henry Czerny).

www.moviesinfocus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Reno
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Ving Rhames
Person
Emmanuelle Béart
Person
Jon Voight
Person
Henry Czerny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impossible Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesBBC

Mission: Impossible request leads to Hollywood encounter

A family's mission, which they chose to accept, lead to an encounter with Hollywood royalty. Tom Cruise, currently in the country filming the latest Mission: Impossible film landed by helicopter in Alison Webb's Warwickshire garden. The family had only been told an unnamed VIP needed somewhere to land as the...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set Video Showcases Real Train Crash

A set video from Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 showcased a real train crash. Tom Cruise is one of the few big movie stars in Hollywood that goes out of his way to perform his own stunts for the audience’s viewing pleasure. In particular, since his stunning climbing sequence on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa building in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, he continued to push the envelope with each sequel. With Mission: Impossible 7, it looks like the action continues to up the ante.
MoviesCollider

How Tom Cruise Went Out of His Way to Make Maggie Q Feel Included on 'Mission: Impossible III'

In honor of the release of The Protégé, Maggie Q joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to retrace her steps in film and television, and to discuss the key moments that contributed to paving the way to where she is today. We discussed her early years working in Asia and her experience headlining The CW’s Nikita, but another big title on her filmography we absolutely had to hit was Mission: Impossible III.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Mission: Impossible 7 Set Video Reveals Insane Stunt

In terms of scope, scale, spectacle and consistency, the last trio of Mission: Impossible movies have seen it enter the conversation whenever talk turns to discussing Hollywood’s biggest and best franchise. Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation and Fallout are three of the finest mega budget action blockbusters to arrive in the last decade, so the pressure is on for director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise to continue raising the stakes.
MoviesEW.com

Mission: Impossible 7 features Tom Cruise's 'most dangerous stunt' yet

The veil is slowly being lifted on Ethan Hunt's new mission. Not much is known about Mission: Impossible 7, including a title, but Tom Cruise's heart-stopping new stunt was unveiled during Paramount's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, and it left the audience screaming. Footage showed Cruise working...
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Steam train derails and plummets off cliff during filming for Mission Impossible

AMAZING scenes show a stream engine derailing and plummeting from a cliff during filming for Mission Impossible. The stunning photos were taken on set for Mission Impossible 7 at a disused quarry in the Peak District, Derbyshire. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, 59, who plays Ethan Hunt in the famous franchise,...
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Tom Cruise’s Latest and Greatest Stunt for Mission: Impossible 7 Revealed at CinemaCon

Imagine playing with your action figures as kids and coming up with so many entertaining ideas and stunts for your figures to do. Tom Cruise might not have come up with this stunt playing with action figures, but he did say that he’s wanted to do this particular stunt since he was a kid. The stunt? Jumping off a cliff on a motocross cycle, then jumping off the bike to parachute to safety. It might sound like a “standard” stunt by Mission: Impossible standards but the preparation for this Mission: Impossible 7 stunt is anything but.
MoviesCollider

Watch 'Mission Impossible 7' Throw a Train Off a Cliff in New Set Video

Videos of a large-scale action sequence involving a steam locomotive careening into a quarry have arrived online, straight from the Mission: Impossible 7 set in Derbyshire, England. After several stops and starts, the seventh film in the long-running franchise is on the cusp of concluding principal photography. The BBC reports...
Moviestecheblog.com

Mission Impossible 7 May Have a Train Crash Stunt as This Leaked Footage from Filming Shows

Slated for a May 7, 2022 theatrical release, Mission Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, follows Rogue Nation and Fallout. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt, along with a few other familiar names, including Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, as well as Frederick Schmidt. Filming is currently underway, or at least one of the stunts, in Derbyshire, a county in the East Midlands of England. Read more to see a quarry train stunt that may have a big part in the film.
Movies/Film

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Image Showcases the Return of Henry Czerny as Franchise Frenemy Kittridge

Long before Tom Cruise swung off the Burj Khalifa, strapped himself to the outside of an actual airplane, or broke his ankle while leaping from building to building, his Mission: Impossible character used a piece of explosive gum to blow up a restaurant aquarium and escape from CIA director Eugene Kittridge, memorably played by Henry Czerny. We’ve known Czerny would be returning to reprise that role 25 years later in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7, and now writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a new image of Kittridge on the film’s set. Czerny-hive, rise up!
Moviesenstarz.com

'Mission: Impossible 7' New Image Hints Kittridge's Exciting Return

"Mission: Impossible 7" no longer hits the brake as the franchise dropped another image of Kittridge's most-awaited comeback. Christopher McQuarrie, the acting director of the upcoming "Mission: Impossible 7," successfully connected the other franchise's movies with the recent one by bringing back several cast members. But among the former stars,...
Movies411mania.com

New Pic Reveals Henry Czerny’s Return For Mission: Impossible 7

Another returning cast member is back for Mission: Impossible 7 in Henry Czerny, and a new pic shows off the actor as Eugene Kittridge. Czerny, who played IMF director Kittridge in the 1996 film, is the focus of a new pic as shared by writer/director Christopher McQuarrie on Twitter. In...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mission: Impossible Tried To Bring A Popular Character Back Twice, Here’s Why They Couldn’t

The Mission: Impossible series has, for the most part, settled on a pretty regular ensemble of IMF agents that return alongside Tom Cruise. But in the earlier days of the franchise, experimentation was the name of the game, with new faces popping up in every film. Surprisingly enough, one of those faces was action star Maggie Q, whose Mission: Impossible III character of Zhen Lei almost returned not once, but twice, to help Ethan Hunt out in the field once again. Unfortunately, fate and contractual obligations got in the way.
Moviesgizmostory.com

Mission Impossible 7 Release Date: What We Can Expect?

Mission Impossible is a highly successful American action spy series starring Tom Cruise in the lead role. It is inspired by a television series that goes by the same name and is created by Bruce Geller. The first movie of the film series came back in 1996 and has received high appraises from both fans and critics. The most recent installment, i.e., the sixth movie, was released in July 2018. Every movie ends with the completion of the mission it was set on.
Moviescodelist.biz

25 Years of Mission Impossible: What You May Not Know About It

In “Phantom Protocol” he climbed the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, and in Rogue Nation he was buckled to the side of a military aircraft and flew at 300 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 1,800 meters. While filming for Fallout, he jumped too far from a building in London and broke his ankle. He finished the scene limping, but filming was paused for three months after that.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mission: Impossible 7: 8 Insane Things We Learned About Tom Cruise’s Latest Incredibly Dangerous Stunt

In the last decade, Tom Cruise has personally performed some of the most outrageous stunts we’ve ever seen on the big screen as part of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and that is a tradition that is set to continue in an insane way in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7. Following up cinematic shocks like climbing up the world’s tallest building and hanging on to a plane as it takes off, the new blockbuster is set to feature a sequence that will see Cruise drive a motorcycle off of a cliff and the base jump to the ground. It’s so spectacular that it needs to be seen to be believed – and this morning we got a special sneak peek of what’s in store at CinemaCon, the annual Las Vegas-based convention for theater owners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy