Notebook Reviews: MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE
Mission: Impossible sees Brian De Palma take the classic 1960s spy series and update it for the 1990s. It’s an incredibly stylish piece of big screen espionage, which has echoes of the genres ’60s origins. This new incarnation of Mission: Impossible is very different from the original show, but it’s enjoyable nonetheless. Tom Cruise is excellent as Ethan Hunt, the spy on an impossible mission who is searching for an undercover ‘mole’. The rest of the cast impress too (Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, Ving Rhames, Jean Reno and Henry Czerny).www.moviesinfocus.com
