Ten million savers could run out of money in retirement

By Jessica Beard
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Almost 10 million people in Britain do not know how to avoid running out of money in retirement and risk burning through their savings more than a decade too soon. Pension pots no longer deliver as much income as they did 10 years ago, largely because yields on government bonds have reached record lows. This means that an investor who takes 5pc instead of 4pc from their retirement pot each year could burn through their savings long before their death. Poor investment choices or high fees have also cost pension pots tens of thousands of pounds.

