LIVE BLOG: Henri downgraded, tropical storm warnings in place

Hurricane Henri is set to hit Connecticut near the Rhode Island border Sunday. Its new easterly track takes the worst of the winds out of the state but keeps the worst of the rain and flood potential.

Full forecast on Hurricane Henri

The state is bracing for the storm, including evacuations in the City of Groton and East Haven specifying which neighborhoods will be impacted.

Cities like Hartford and New Haven setting up shelters for those who need it, and the City of Middletown is under a state of emergency.

Gov. Lamont has also declared a state of emergency for the entire state ahead of the storm.

To get the latest on Henri - from the most update forecast to images from across Connecticut - text "STORM" to 860-527-6161.

Eversource is expected widespread outages.

Current outages:

Eversource: 2,316



United Illuminating: 10

The Connecticut State Emergency Operations Center will be fully active Sunday morning.

Where are the stations with gas in my area ahead of Hurricane Henri?



Updates:

9:10 a.m.

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that President Joe Biden has approved his request for Connecticut to receive a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Henri impacting the state. The declaration means that the federal government will provide the state with assistance in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

8:35 a.m.

AAA urges motorists to take care while on the roads today.

Take it slow – reducing your speed is the best way to avoid a crash or losing control of your vehicle

Turn on your headlights – so you can see and be seen

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your car and potentially stall your engine. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around; find another way to get to your destination. Pull over to a safe location if needed.

Never drive through standing water - Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, the water may be concealing downed power lines or other obstacles

Watch for hydroplaning - No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel-drive vehicles. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction.

Don’t use cruise control – Always maintain full control of your vehicle when roads are wet

Take the nearest exit - If conditions worsen to the point where there is any doubt about your safety, take the nearest exit. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

Respond to a skid – If you do lose control of your vehicle and start to skid/hydroplane, always look and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go.

Sign up for emergency alerts – alerts are often provided by agencies like the National Weather Service and can help notify you when there is a risk of flooding.

8:30 a.m.

Rain picks up at Morris Cove in New Haven

8:15 a.m.

Pratt & Whitney facilities in Connecticut (East Hartford and Middletown) will be closed from 6 a.m. Sunday, August 22 through 6 a.m. Monday, August 23.

8 a.m.

From the National Weather Service: Hurricane warnings in Connecticut have been changed to a Tropical Storm Warning as Henri approaches. The storm is 75 miles away from Providence, Rhode Island with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

7:45 a.m.

Wind and surf picks up at Stonington Point.

7:20 a.m.

A look at New London Harbor as Henri approaches

7:15 a.m.

Winds pick up in Stonington as Tropical Storm Henri closes in on Connecticut

7 a.m.

Henri downgraded to Tropical Storm as it approaches Connecticut.

The National Weather Service said at 7 a.m. that Henri's outer bands are moving onshore in eastern Long Island and southern New England. It was currently about 85 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Tropical conditions continue to spread across portions of southern New England.

Clouds move into Hartford as some rain begins from Henri.

6:30 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 6 a.m., Hurricane Henri was 120 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Mandatory and recommended evacuations are in place as Henri closes in on the shoreline

6:15 a.m.

Heavy rain begins in Stonington as Henri approaches.

New Haven is bracing for effects from Henri

5 a.m.

Metro-North Railroad service changes

On Sunday, August 22, Metro-North will suspend service on the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line and on the entire New Haven Line, including the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury Branches. Service will operate every two hours on the Hudson and Harlem Lines, and there will be no buses on the Waterbury branch.

For more information head to the MTA's website .

12 a.m.

Gov. Lamont implements empty tractor-trailer, tandem tractor-trailer, and motorcycle ban on I-95 beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday due to Hurricane Henri.

“During peak periods of the storm, the heavy rain and strong winds will make travel unsafe, particularly along the coast in the area of I-95,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage everyone to stay off the roads on Sunday and into Monday morning to the greatest extent possible.”

Follow the FOX61 Weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante , Rachel Frank , Matt Scott , Sam Sampieri , Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante , Rachel Frank , Matt Scott , Sam Sampieri , Rachel Piscitelli

📱 Download the FOX61 app here.

✉️ Sign up for FOX61 newsletters: Weather and news near you.

Watch More : Weather Watch