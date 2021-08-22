Cancel
Top iPad apps gone free

We find the best iPad app gone free for you daily.

Top 10 Best iOS Apps August 2021

Top 10 Best iOS Apps August 2021

Just like Android, iOS devices have a tonne of apps available for any given keyword and category you can think of. Out of the hay of apps, we usually try only a handful of apps throughout our life. This means there are a lot of apps that go undiscovered, some are underrated, and some are simply forgotten. We at True-Tech list our top 10 best iOS apps every month where we list out the 10 best iOS apps that will make your life a little better. Here’s a list of the top 10 best iOS Apps in August 2021 that you must give a shot.
GeekyGadgets

iOS 15 to bring more new features to the iPhone (Video)

Earlier today we saw a new video of iOS 15 beta 4 and now we have another video which gives us another look at some more new features that are coming to the iPhone. Apple recently confirmed some new features that would be headed with iOS 15, including the CSAM update for their iCloud photo library. There will also be some other new features which can be seen in the video below from Zollotech.
The best iPad apps to download: ready for 2021

Our favorite iPad apps for painting, sketching, drawing, CAD, pixel art, graphic design and animation. Zen Brush 3 ($4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99) Zen Brush 3 is a next-generation painting app that focuses purely on the experience of working with East Asian ink brushes. Previous iterations of the app have been tactile and beautiful, but this release expands on the original premise in meaningful ways.
How to Rename an Album in the Photos App on iPhone & iPad

Sometimes I’ll expand a photo album or split it if it’s gotten too large. Then, I need to rename the album name to accurately describes the pictures it contains. If you’ve been wondering, "How do I rename an album in Photos," here’s how. Why You'll Love This Tip. Accurate album...
56 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, Friday the 13th

Everything comes, and that includes the weekend! But what a weekend … Because the fact that we started what looks like the worst and most intense heat wave of the year is added that today is Friday … 13, a universal symbol of bad luck -and horror movies . But we better not think about that, and if about free things, because today you can download up to 56 paid applications for Android in the Google Play Store.
Mela: An Elegant and Innovative Recipe and Cooking App for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Silvio Rizzi, the developer of RSS client Reeder, has released a brand new recipe and cooking app called Mela for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which has immediately become my favorite apps for planning and preparing meals. For me, the two essential aspects of an app like this are how it handles adding new recipes and whether it is easy to use while you’re cooking. Mela excels at both.
WhatsApp beta reveals native iPad app is on the way

WhatsApp is working on adding multi-device support, with a beta of the messaging app revealing it will finally work on an iPad, years after the service's launch. WhatsApp has always allowed iPhone owners and other smartphone users to use the service, but the Facebook-owned messenger does not currently have an iPad app available. In a beta currently being tested, it appears that the situation will soon change.
SlashGear

WhatsApp for iPad native app might be around the corner

Although they have experienced a resurgence in popularity and sales, there are still a number of popular apps that either don’t work natively on iPads are or don’t work properly. Instagram is the poster child of the latter with its suboptimal experience of Apple’s slates. WhatsApp, Facebook’s other social media property, isn’t following its sibling’s footsteps and might have a native app for iPads and even Android tablets coming soon.
Top iPhone apps on sale

We find the best deals on iPhone apps on sale to save you money daily. Our special technology filters the promotions to present you with only top rated apps at a good discount to their normal price. Never miss a good deal! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter Subscribe now!
How to download Apple iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta on your iPhone and iPad

September is almost here, and that means we're very close to seeing Apple announce the iPhone 13, and alongside it, we'll get the official release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the operating systems that power millions of devices around the world. The updates add new features and capabilities, and once Apple presses the release button, they're live for everyone. You're running out of time if you're brave or extra curious and want to install an early version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. by signing up for Apple's public beta program. You'll need a compatible iPhone or iPad to take part (there's a list at the bottom of this post), and you should be warned -- the beta is buggy at times.
Trusted Reviews

WhatsApp could be releasing an iPad app very soon

It looks as though the iPad is closer to getting its own WhatsApp app as the iPadOS version of the messenger is expected to launch alongside multi-device support. WhatsApp news source WABetaInfo tweeted a screenshot that shows an iPad listed as a linked device on WhatsApp on August 21. In...
WhatsApp for iPad: How to Download iOS Beta of Instant Messaging App

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp recently tested a new feature called multi-device compatibility. This would let users run the app on different devices without direct connection through their smartphone. The beta service also updated that the WhatsApp for iPad would be released as a native app for the platform.
iFax: Fax from iPhone ad free

While this may be the first time you've heard of the iFax app, in reality it's got a pretty long history. It was originally launched back in 2008, which just so happens to have been the year that the Apple App Store was introduced. There’s not many apps that can...
BGR.com

Apple’s latest iOS update is causing big problems for some iPhone users

The iOS 14.7.1 update Apple released a few weeks ago is wreaking havoc for some iPhone users. While the update was primarily designed to address an Apple Watch bug, some iPhone users with the update are experiencing connectivity issues with their cellular service. According to posts on Apple discussion boards and social media sites like Reddit, impacted users are seeing a “No Service” message at the top of the display. Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Is there a fix for the iOS 14.7 cellular issue? For users experiencing...
WhatsApp could finally reach iPad in app format

Smartphones have made it possible to have all kinds of functions in one place. Games are the least of it, if you have good tools you may not even need much more to do your job. But when we talk about communication, social networks and messaging apps are necessary and having at least the essential ones on your terminal becomes a necessity. This is what Apple’s tablet users have demanded of Facebook for years until we could finally be in front of a native WhatsApp app for iPad.
Android Police

Android 12 Beta 4.1 fixes that pesky VPN issue

As is now tradition, Google is pushing out a bug-fixing update for Android 12 Beta 4. The aptly numbered Android 12 Beta 4.1 fixes a handful of issues, including bootloops, heads-up notifications not appearing, broken volume controls while casting, and that obnoxious VPN issue. The update should be rolling out shortly for supported devices.

