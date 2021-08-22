New look to Kingston’s Broadway on the horizon

Concerts On Broadway begins in front of City Hall (On Broadway) this Saturday... See who's performing live!. It's always fun to have free events right down the street from where you live and that's exactly what's happening as the City Of Meridian has announced 'Concerts On Broadway' is kicking off this Saturday in front of city hall with a performance from The Swing Kings! According to the city of Meridian, "Admission is free. Seating is available in the plaza’s built-in amphitheater but attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs to the concerts; food and beverages are also allowed." This is just a ton of fun on the weekend, not far from home, and a great opportunity to meet and chat with other Meridian neighbors! Here are some other upcoming performers: