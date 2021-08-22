New look to Kingston’s Broadway on the horizon
KINGSTON – In the next few weeks, drivers will start to see significant changes to the Broadway corridor, Kingston Mayor Steven Noble said. “In addition to brand new sidewalks and the new beautiful amenities, the traffic pattern on Broadway will also look a lot different. There will be a protected bike lane with parking between the bike path and street traffic. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes, with one turning lane in the center. Signals will be coordinated to improve traffic flow,” he said.midhudsonnews.com
Comments / 2