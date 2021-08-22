Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingston, NY

New look to Kingston’s Broadway on the horizon

Mid-Hudson News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON – In the next few weeks, drivers will start to see significant changes to the Broadway corridor, Kingston Mayor Steven Noble said. “In addition to brand new sidewalks and the new beautiful amenities, the traffic pattern on Broadway will also look a lot different. There will be a protected bike lane with parking between the bike path and street traffic. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes, with one turning lane in the center. Signals will be coordinated to improve traffic flow,” he said.

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
Kingston, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Midtown#Bike Lane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
New Paltz, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Late-night fights continue on Main Street in New Paltz

The chief recounted an altercation involving as many as 200 people which took place in June; nothing that large has been reported since, but fights are on the rise, as is aggression toward officers themselves . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. Lost your password?. Not...
Meridian, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian’s ‘Concerts On Broadway’ Series Begins Saturday

Concerts On Broadway begins in front of City Hall (On Broadway) this Saturday... See who's performing live!. It's always fun to have free events right down the street from where you live and that's exactly what's happening as the City Of Meridian has announced 'Concerts On Broadway' is kicking off this Saturday in front of city hall with a performance from The Swing Kings! According to the city of Meridian, "Admission is free. Seating is available in the plaza’s built-in amphitheater but attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs to the concerts; food and beverages are also allowed." This is just a ton of fun on the weekend, not far from home, and a great opportunity to meet and chat with other Meridian neighbors! Here are some other upcoming performers:
Louisville, KYWave 3

Area businesses all in for new West Broadway school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be the first new school to come to West Louisville since 1952. Those who live in the neighborhood tell WAVE 3 News what they hope to see from the project at the corner of 18th and Broadway. For the business that were open and...
Ulster County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Destination distillery opens its doors in Ulster County

WEST PARK – A former monastery on the west bank of the Hudson River has been repurposed into a distillery, event-space, and will eventually become a boutique hotel, according to co-owner Charles Ferri. Hudson House at 1835 Broadway (Route 9W) in West Park has recently opened for tours of the distillery which produces bourbon and rye under the Black Creek brand name.
Kingston, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Kingston Bakery Permanently Closing Next Month

The past year and a half hasn’t been easy on anyone, and I’m saddened every time I hear about another Hudson Valley business closing. Needless to say, that includes the closing of the popular Local Artisan Bakery at 448 Broadway in Kingston. I became curious about this bakery when I kept seeing people raving about it on an Ulster County Eateries Facebook page.
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY State Fair: What’s new and different on Broadway?

What’s new? What’s different? After last year’s fair was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair is back for 18 days. We sent our reporters across the fairgrounds in Geddes to tell you what to expect on your visit. Venue: Broadway, the long street that starts at the Villa...
Museumsattractionsmagazine.com

The Museum of Broadway is coming to New York City in 2022

“We thought it would be this great idea that was a hybrid of both an experiential museum that’s very interactive, colorful, and fun, as well as making sure that we were really getting the integrity of the history of Broadway by including costumes, artifacts, and historic elements,” said Diane Nicoletti, Rubik Marketing founder and one of the museum’s founders.
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Kingston’s cultural director set to leave post in September

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The city’s director of art and cultural affairs will resign her position on Friday, Sept. 10, to pursue other opportunities, leaving a vacancy that his administration is seeking to fill, Mayor Steve Noble announced. Adrielle Farr is resigning from the position she has held since April 2018,...
Nanuet, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Street named in memory of FDNY member

NANUET – Park Place in Nanuet is now called Capt. Frank A. Portelle Place in memory of the member of the FDNY’s Engine 50 in the Bronx who died from brain cancer related his rescue service after the 9/11 attack 20 years ago. He passed away on March 13, 2021.
Kingston, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Kingston’s director of art and cultural affairs steps down

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s Director of Art and Cultural Affairs, Adrielle Farr, will resign from her post on Friday, September 10, 2021, to pursue other opportunities. Farr has been the director since April 2018. The department was created by Mayor Steven Noble to support Kingston’s artist community, to...
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Shop Handing Out Complimentary Joints to Customers

If you want a joint, just stop by on Friday. That's the message one Hudson Valley business owner is sending to his customers. The promotion is called Free Joint Friday and, as you probably guessed, if you come by the store on Friday you'll get a free joint. The idea is the brainchild of Grant McCabe, owner of The Leaf NY and Smokers Mecca in Beacon.
Poughkeepsie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

City of Poughkeepsie selected as host community for climate-adaptive design studio

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has been selected as the host community for the Cornell University’s fall 2021 Climate-adaptive Design Studio. Offered in collaboration with the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Hudson River Estuary Program, the fall CaD studio will feature the work of third-year graduate students and will take place from September through December of 2021.
Kingston, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Kingston awarded grant for African Burial Ground

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Underrepresented Community Grant Program to complete the nomination of the Pine Street African Burial Ground to the National Register of Historic Places, and to further document African American history in Kingston. The Underrepresented...
Kingston, NYhudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston’s Lawand Hill has thriving R&B career

Twenty-three-year old R&B artist Lawand Hill, of Kingston has one and a half million followers on TikTok, following the viral mushrooming of her third release, “Over It” on national networks MTV and BET Jams . . . This page can be viewed only by subscribers. Lost your password?. Not yet...
New Haven, CTRegister Citizen

Warby Parker coming to New Haven's Broadway Shopping District

NEW HAVEN — Shoppers in the city’s downtown soon will be seeing something new. Eyewear brand Warby Parker will be opening a store in the city’s Broadway shopping district later this year, according to David DelVecchio, director of real estate asset management for Yale University Properties. DelVecchio said Thursday that...
Saugerties, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Red Barn closes, moves after legal battle

GREENPORT — After a long legal stalemate, Red Barn Hudson closed and is relocating to Saugerties, the restaurant owner announced Wednesday. Red Barn Hudson, which primarily serves seafood, made the announcement on Facebook. The building had been purchased in May, but Red Barn owner Vanessa Martenson said through her attorney that she was legally protected by the eviction moratorium extended through Aug. 31.

Comments / 2

Community Policy