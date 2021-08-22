Christian Yelich homers twice to power Brewers past Nationals

MILWAUKEE, WI- On a rare night when starting pitcher Corbin Burnes didn’t have his best stuff, the Brewers were able to wipe out a 4-1 deficit and beat the Reds 7-4 Tuesday night. Milwaukee scored four times in the seventh and two more in the eighth. A double by catcher Omar Narvaez broke a 4-4 tie and second baseman Kolten Wong provided some insurance with a two-run homer. Hunter Strickland got the win in relief as the Brewers extended their lead in the standings to eight-and-a-half games. Willy Adames left the game with a leg injury and infielder Eduardo Escobar was placed on the 10-day injured list before the first pitch. Brandon Woodruff starts the second game of the three-game series at American Family Field Wednesday.