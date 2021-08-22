Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Christian Yelich homers twice to power Brewers past Nationals

By JIM HOEHN Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich has a message for Milwaukee Brewers fans who have given up on the outfielder finding his power stroke this season. “The story is not written yet,” Yelich said. “We have a long way to go.”. Yelich offered a glint of hope Saturday, hitting a solo home...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Zimmerman
Person
Sean Nolin
Person
Eric Yardley
Person
Alcides Escobar
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Kevin Newman, Bryan Reynolds power Pirates past Brewers

Kevin Newman doubled four times and Bryan Reynolds homered and drove in four runs Saturday as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 14-4 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Jacob Stallings added a two-run single for the Pirates, who erased...
MLBtchdailynews.com

Brewers Get Past Reds

MILWAUKEE, WI- On a rare night when starting pitcher Corbin Burnes didn’t have his best stuff, the Brewers were able to wipe out a 4-1 deficit and beat the Reds 7-4 Tuesday night. Milwaukee scored four times in the seventh and two more in the eighth. A double by catcher Omar Narvaez broke a 4-4 tie and second baseman Kolten Wong provided some insurance with a two-run homer. Hunter Strickland got the win in relief as the Brewers extended their lead in the standings to eight-and-a-half games. Willy Adames left the game with a leg injury and infielder Eduardo Escobar was placed on the 10-day injured list before the first pitch. Brandon Woodruff starts the second game of the three-game series at American Family Field Wednesday.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Avisail Garcia homers twice as Brewers overtake Cards

Avisail Garcia hit two homers as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday. Garcia’s second homer was a ninth-inning solo shot that tied the game, setting the stage for the winning rally in the 10th. The Brewers got eight innings of...
MLBrock947.com

Nationals Top Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) The Washington Nationals knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Friday night at American Family Field. Patrick Corbin was effective for Washington allowing only one run on three hits with 7 Ks in 6 1/3 innings of work. The big blow for the Nats was a two-out,...
MLBnewradiosports.com

Pair of Yelich homeruns lifts Brewers

Many hope Christian Yelich has regained his MVP form in time for a Milwaukee Brewers postseason run after his two-homer performance on Saturday in their 9-6 win over the Washington Nationals. The Brewers started the game down 2-1 after the first inning but had big innings in the fifth and eighth. In the eighth inning, Milwaukee scored five runs which helped propel them to victory. The Brewers host the Nationals again on Sunday with the first pitch being thrown at 1:10 PM.
MLBstardem.com

Yelich drives Brewers past Washington

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich had a grand slam in the eighth inning, a solo shot in the first and finished with six RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 9-6 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night. Yelich’s slam gave the Brewers a 9-4 lead. Washington...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Christian Yelich Turns Back The Clock

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It’s been a minute in Milwaukee. After going nearly two months without...
MLBCBS 58

Wong powers Brewers to 7-3 win over Nationals

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong homered and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. Lorenzo Cain also connected as Milwaukee took the rubber game of the weekend series. The NL Central leaders have won 10 of 13 overall. Hunter Strickland got...
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

MLB: Brewers drop final game in series vs. Reds

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep. Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8½...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers beat Cincinnati again, push lead in NL Central to 9.5 games

The Milwaukee Brewers have the biggest division lead in baseball after a 4-1 win Wednesday night over Cincinnati. As they have done much of the year, the Crew got a great game from their pitching staff to beat the Reds for a second straight night. Brandon Woodruff went six innings, allowing for hits and striking out 10. It was his first double-digit strike out game since May 30 and he improved to 8-7 on the year.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Brandon Woodruff carries Brewers past Reds

Brandon Woodruff threw six scoreless innings for his first victory in almost two months and Avisail Garcia doubled in a run and made two key defensive plays to lead the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The victory extended Milwaukee's lead in...
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Two homers, Sonny Gray's pitching enable Reds to avoid series sweep in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep at American Family Field. Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the second-place Reds, who trail...
Duluth News Tribune

Brewers top Reds, extend division lead

Brandon Woodruff threw six scoreless innings for his first victory in almost two months and Avisail Garcia doubled in a run and made two key defensive plays to lead the host Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The victory extended Milwaukee's lead in...
MLBDaily Tribune

Brad Boxberger, a veteran released at the end of spring camp, has been important cog in Brewers' stellar bullpen

As difficult as it might be to understand now, the Milwaukee Brewers released Brad Boxberger at the end of spring training. Yes, the same Brad Boxberger who has forged an important role in the team’s “Big 3” late-inning relief force, joining Devin Williams and Josh Hader to lock down victories for the first-place Brewers. Boxberger came through once again Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over Cincinnati, pitching a scoreless seventh inning to lower his earned run average to 2.33 in a team-high 57 appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy