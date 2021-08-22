Atlanta Hawks: The three most challenging stretches in the schedule

I swear the NBA season just ended, but exactly two months from tomorrow, Atlanta will take the court at State Farm Arena on opening night against the Dallas Mavericks, pitting Trae Young against Luka Doncic. That game will take place on TNT — the first of 19 national TV games on the schedule for the Hawks during the 2021-2022 season. Four games will take place on TNT, nine will be on ESPN, one will be on ABC, and five more will be on NBA TV.