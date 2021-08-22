Cancel
Cell Phones

Top iPad apps on sale

apppicker.com
 5 days ago

Find daily discounts on top iPad apps here as we scan the store to select only the best apps with super savings on their normal price.

www.apppicker.com

Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to change app icons on your iPhone

Apple's iPhone is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones around, but owners may find it hard to make their iPhone stand out in a sea of near-identical home screens. Thanks to iOS 14, however, Apple lets users create custom app icons so they can finally call their iPhone their own.
Video Gamesapppicker.com

Top iPad games gone free

Every day at 00:01 PST, our exciting new algorithm searches iTunes' nearly 2 million apps for the top iPad games just gone free that day. From the hundreds of apps it finds, our algorithm selects only the 20 best apps iPad games free for the day to include in that day's list, and then monitors their status throughout the day.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

iOS 15 to bring more new features to the iPhone (Video)

Earlier today we saw a new video of iOS 15 beta 4 and now we have another video which gives us another look at some more new features that are coming to the iPhone. Apple recently confirmed some new features that would be headed with iOS 15, including the CSAM update for their iCloud photo library. There will also be some other new features which can be seen in the video below from Zollotech.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Remove Your Ratings for Apps from iPhone & iPad

Have you ever wanted to remove the ratings you gave to apps? Have you ever given a five-star rating for an app but later on you had a negative experience with it? Or maybe you gave an app a one star rating but now you love it and want to give it a five star? You’re certainly not alone, but thankfully, you can remove your ratings for apps all from one place on your iPhone and iPad.
Recipesmacstories.net

Mela: An Elegant and Innovative Recipe and Cooking App for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Silvio Rizzi, the developer of RSS client Reeder, has released a brand new recipe and cooking app called Mela for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which has immediately become my favorite apps for planning and preparing meals. For me, the two essential aspects of an app like this are how it handles adding new recipes and whether it is easy to use while you’re cooking. Mela excels at both.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Deals: iPad Mini Drops to $349.99 in New Sales ($49 Off)

Today we're tracking one of this year's first notable discounts on Apple's iPad mini, starting at $349.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $399.00 [Best Buy / Amazon]. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Electronics9to5Mac

Apple now selling 8th-generation iPad in its Refurbished Store

Apple today began selling the 8th-generation iPad in its Refurbished Store, which was officially released in late 2020. Customers can now save up to $90 when buying the latest entry-level iPad model when compared to the retail price. As noted by MacRumors, prices start at $279 for the refurbished Wi-Fi...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

‘IScanner’ App Update Can Make Use of iPhone 12 LiDAR Scannning

The iScanner document scanning app received an update recently that lets it make use of the iPhone 12 LiDAR sensor. After that the user can easily convert the resulting calculations in PDF or JPG format. Also with the main functionality of the iScanner app it’s possible to add it in any other document or plan and edit it with OCR tool. For example, interior designers can measure the space of an apartment, windows, doorways or furniture and change or add it in two taps to the existing PDF design-project. The team released a short video on YouTube showing the LiDAR scanning.
Cell PhonesCNET

How to download Apple iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta on your iPhone and iPad

September is almost here, and that means we're very close to seeing Apple announce the iPhone 13, and alongside it, we'll get the official release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the operating systems that power millions of devices around the world. The updates add new features and capabilities, and once Apple presses the release button, they're live for everyone. You're running out of time if you're brave or extra curious and want to install an early version of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. by signing up for Apple's public beta program. You'll need a compatible iPhone or iPad to take part (there's a list at the bottom of this post), and you should be warned -- the beta is buggy at times.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Weekend bargains: Apple Pencil 2 back on sale for $99, $100 off iPads

Weekend deals on iPad hardware and accessories are driving down prices at popular Apple resellers. Save $30 on the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and up to $100 on the latest iPads. Apple Pencil back on sale for $99 — Matching the lowest price we've seen, Amazon has the 2nd Generation Apple Pencilon sale for $99, with units in stock and ready to ship. Compatible with the latest M1 iPad Pro and the 4th Generation iPad Air, the stylus is a handy assistant for note-taking, sketching and more.
Technologysoyacincau.com

Which M1 iPad Pro should you get? | iPad Pro 2021 review

I love iPads. I mean, what’s not to love? They are functional, super portable and thanks to iPad OS, the whole tablet experience is seamless as ever. So that is why whenever Apple releases a new iPad, I will get super excited about it. And the new M1 iPad Pros are no exception. But now the question is, should you get the 11″ or the 12.9″ iPad Pro?
TechnologyDigital Trends

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for August 2021

Anybody who wants the absolute best and beefiest tablet that money can buy (but still wants to save some of that money as well) should look no further than iPad Pro deals. Apple all but created the tablet as we know it, and despite some increasingly stiff competition from brands like Microsoft and Samsung, the iPad Pro is still the king. So if you’re on a quest for Apple deals and tablet deals and you’re specifically honing in on some iPad Pro sales, you’ve come to the right place.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top iPhone apps gone free

Only here can you find the latest and best iPhone apps gone free today. Our proprietary appPicker Minestore™ algorithm finds you the best free iPhone apps today.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

WhatsApp for iPad native app might be around the corner

Although they have experienced a resurgence in popularity and sales, there are still a number of popular apps that either don’t work natively on iPads are or don’t work properly. Instagram is the poster child of the latter with its suboptimal experience of Apple’s slates. WhatsApp, Facebook’s other social media property, isn’t following its sibling’s footsteps and might have a native app for iPads and even Android tablets coming soon.

