Last Saturday, the Vail-Eagle Valley Rotary Club celebrated its 50th anniversary (a year late due to COVID) at the home of one of its members in Edwards. As one of the past presidents, I was invited to attend. With Glenwood Canyon closed, I knew it would be challenging, but given the opportunity to reconnect with some old friends and the encouragement from my wife, I went. I had a wonderful time and enjoyed seeing folks I hadn’t seen in many years.