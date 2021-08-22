Letter: The freedom-mongers have set me straight on drinking and driving

I want to thank the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers out there. You’ve really opened my eyes!. All these years I’ve been driving and feeling uncomfortable, like I was doing something kind of risky and I should follow the “rules.” And I knew I would feel more comfortable if I had a few drinks. But the nanny state said no. Worse, I believed drinking and driving would put other people in danger, and I should not do that. Horse pucky!