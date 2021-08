If you had a genie in a bottle, one of the things you'd potentially ask for is the secret to eternal youth. And while you might not have a lamp to rub to find out, Barbara Eden, the star of the classic TV series I Dream of Jeannie, just turned 90 on Aug. 23 and in a new interview with Closer, she's sharing what she does to stay healthy into her 10th decade. From what she eats to how she feeds her soul to how she gets her steps in, read on to find out Eden's secrets, now that she's the big 9-0.