Rookie OLB Jonathon Cooper among several players on the rise after win in Seattle – The Denver Post
Bridgewater staked his claim to be the Week 1 starter by leading two touchdown marches in his two drives of work. He was 9-of-11 passing for 105 yards, one touchdown and a 136.7 rating. Two throws stood out. On fourth-and-5, he showed patience to climb the pocket and hit receiver Jerry Jeudy for 35 yards. On the second drive, he delivered an accurate pass to tight end Eric Saubert for 21 yards on a corner route.rockydailynews.com
Comments / 0