As More Kids Get COVID, Missouri Doctors Encourage ‘Layers Of Protection’

By St. Louis Public Radio
kcur.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors in the region are encouraging families to create what they call “protective bubbles” around school-age children as they head back to class. Earlier in the pandemic, younger people who caught the virus were mostly asymptomatic. But now, more kids are testing positive and getting sick with the virus, local health officials said this week. In St. Louis County, one in five cases are in people under 18, according to county officials.

