Salt Lake County, UT

Letter: OK, Salt Lake County Council members, my doctor’s busy. Could you help me with a few other medical questions?

By Patty Paulsen
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShame on you. Your recent vote to overturn the mask mandate tells me you must represent a small faction that doesn’t believe in keeping our children and our teachers safe. They are not willing to find their better angels to do the right thing. We needed you to help the small portion of selfish, ignorant people refusing to mask up still play in the sandbox with the rest of us.

