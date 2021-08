Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) released the following statement after 12 U.S. service members were killed in a heinous terrorist attack in Kabul:. “I am heartbroken by the bloodshed that took place in Kabul earlier today. This was the deadliest attack in Afghanistan in a decade — 12 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans lost their lives. At least 100 more people were wounded. The Taliban now possess powerful U.S. military equipment, and President Biden has caved to the Taliban’s timeline for evacuating Americans. Reports also indicate the Biden administration even gave the Taliban a list of American civilians and Afghan allies, effectively providing a ruthless terrorist organization with a hit list.