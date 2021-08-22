Cavalcade for August 22

This week might’ve been the most difficult time I’ve had limiting myself to just three albums to give a review on. There’s been so many good to great albums out lately. Therefore, honorable mentions go out to “Trip At Knight” by Trippie Redd, “Maybe We Never Die” by Anderson East, “Jesus People” by Danny Gokey, “Glasshouse Children” by Sam Williams, and “Perfect Union” by Kool and the Gang. While it was hard to leave those albums off the review table, I figured I should at least mention them to give them a little shine. Sam Williams in particular is interesting given that he’s the son of Hank Williams Jr., and the grandson of Hank Williams Sr., yet he sounds way different from his family members. I also didn’t realize Kool and the Gang still made music. They still sound great.