Silver streamers: why Netflix needs to butter up the baby boomers

By Ed Power
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kids are alright – but oldies are pretty nifty too. So the streaming giants Netflix and Amazon have discovered as over-65s flock to their services. Amid months of rolling lockdowns, the number of consumers aged between 65 and 75 with access to a streaming subscription surged from 36 per cent in 2020 to 57 per cent this year, according to management consultancy firm Deloitte.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Lily Tomlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Boomers#Silver#Bbc One#Deloitte#Bbc One#Covid#Ampere Analysis#Amazon Prime Video#Britbox#Itv
