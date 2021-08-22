August 14, 1961: Illinois Reclaims Old State Capitol Building From Sangamon County
The building now known as the Old State Capitol has been through a lot in its life. It was the actual state capitol building for years. When the current capitol was built, the Old State Capitol was converted into the Sangamon County courthouse. In the 1890s, when the county needed more room, officials decided to simply raise the entire courthouse on jacks, and build additional floors underneath the original structure.www.wmay.com
Comments / 0