Milwaukee, WI

Officer shot, suspect killed after police chase and crash

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
MILWAUKEE — A police officer is in critical but stable condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee.

Greenfield police said it happened about 1:35 a.m. Sunday near South 27th and West Becher streets.

According to police, a Greenfield police officer pulled a driver over near South 35th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue.

The driver fled the scene and crashed before shooting at officers, police said.

A 36-year-old Greenfield officer with three years of experience was shot multiple times.

The police chief said he was wounded in the chest, thigh and hand.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two other Greenfield officers returned fire, hitting the 31-year-old suspect.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear how many shots were fired.

Family members identified him as Tyran Lamb.

The shooting was captured on cellphone video.

Investigators said they recovered Lamb's gun at the scene.

The other officers were not injured.

They are a 32-year-old with 1 1/2 years of experience and a 22-year-old with three years of experience.

Witnesses near the scene said they heard nearly two dozen gunshots.

The names of the officers involved have not yet been released.

Milwaukee police, along with other law enforcement agencies, were investigating.

WISN 12 crews saw at least two crashed cars at the scene.

A Greenfield police squad car was next to the smashed cars.

One woman was injured in the crash.

Her condition was not released.

Police said the shooting may have been captured on body camera and squad camera video.

No other details have been released.

