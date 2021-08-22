Cancel
Broncos Rumors & News After 30-3 Blowout Win vs. Seahawks | Teddy Bridgewater vs. Drew Lock For QB1

By Denver Broncos Breakdown
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos news and rumors following NFL preseason week 2’s blowout 30-3 road win over the Seattle Seahawks. The starting QB battle for the Broncos is the storyline all Denver fans are most interested in this preseason and both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock performed well for head Coach Vic Fangio. Broncos Breakdown host Tom Downey takes you through all you need to know on the Broncos following tonight’s win in this video from Chat Sports. Broncos injury news: Linebacker Michael Ojemudia went down for the Broncos. He immediately grabbed his left leg and hopped off the field, not under his own power and was c arted to locker room.

