Kuthugas mischief hearing delayed until September

By Don Rickers
thevoiceofpelham.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Gurinder Gill appeared in a Welland courtroom via teleconference on Friday, August 13, representing Anosan Kugathas, the Pelham realtor who was charged pursuant to a Niagara Regional Police Service investigation which commenced in January. Kugathas allegedly sent unsolicited female sex trade workers to a neighbour’s residence in the Lookout subdivision in Fonthill on 15 different occasions.

