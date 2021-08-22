Cancel
UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs. Gastelum results and post-fight analysis

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expected take out of the the main event between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum if Cannonier was to emerge victorious was that he is well deserving of a title shot. Instead, everyone walked out of the contest marveling at the chin of Gastelum. Not that everyone wasn’t already aware of the durability of Gastelum, but the contest was nip and tuck enough over the entirety of the five rounds that it came down to a heavy shot from Cannonier that would have slept any normal human being being the definitive moment of the fight... and may have swung the fight in the favor of Cannonier.

