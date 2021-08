Throughout fight week, Manny Pacquiao repeatedly suggested that his fight with Yordenis Ugas could very well be the last of his amazing career. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The call for that to be the case never rang louder than upon the conclusion of their August 21 Fox Sports Pay-Per-View headliner. Ugas thoroughly outboxed and outfought the legendary Filipino en route to a twelve-round, unanimous decision victory at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao remained non-committal to walking away for good, even hinting at a possible rematch with Ugas though not discounting the possibility of riding off into the sunset.