Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 34 video highlights: Jared Cannonier drops Kelvin Gastelum in decision win

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelvin Gastelum, Jared Cannonier, Las Vegas, Ultimate Fighting Championship. The top of the UFC Vegas 34 billing was the setting where the promotion’s #3 rated 185-pounder, Jared Cannonier, got the best of the #9 rated, Kelvin Gastelum, on the scorecards. The bulk of this fight took place on the feet, in what was a rather high level chess match. This match was highly competitive throughout, with kicks and punches flying on both sides. The biggest moment of the bout came in the third round when Cannonier scored an early knockdown off of the strength of a hefty right hook. Props to Gastelum for springing right back up to his feet in a feat of extreme durability, but the night belonged to Jared.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Gastelum
Person
Jared Cannonier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Where does Kelvin Gastelum go after loss at UFC Vegas 34?

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 34, we saw a big time headliner in the middleweight division. Top contender Jared Cannonier (14-5) was taking on former interim title challenger and Ultimate Fighter winner Kelvin Gastelum (17-8, 1 NC). It’s been an interesting few years in the UFC for Kelvin Gastelum....
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 34, The Morning After: Kelvin Gastelum’s incredible potential stagnates

It’s hard to describe just how great a fighter Kelvin Gastelum is. Every six-to-12 months, I am forced to try, because that’s roughly how often The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champ finds himself in a main event and is slotted a “Fighter on Fighter” skill breakdown. Unfortunately, year after year, those breakdowns remain largely unchanged, because Gastelum uses largely the same selection of tools as ever.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jared Cannonier says there are only two options for his next UFC appearance

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier says that there are only two options for his next appearance inside the Octagon. Cannonier defeated Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 34 on Saturday night at the UFC Apex. For “The Killa Gorilla,” this was a huge win for the 37-year-old American to get back in the win column after losing a decision to Robert Whittaker in his last fight. Since moving down to middleweight a few years ago, Cannonier holds a 4-1 record at the weight class and is one of the top-five fighters now at 185lbs.
UFCmmanews.com

Cannonier Let’s It Be Known What’s Next After UFC Vegas 34 Win

After Jared Cannonier returned to the win column by defeating Kelvin Gastelum in last night’s UFC Vegas 34 main event, he has a strong idea of what he wants next. It wasn’t long ago that Jared Cannonier was a win away from likely bagging a title shot against current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately for Cannonier, that win would elude his grasps when he lost to Robert Whittaker last October.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 34 medical suspensions: Jared Cannonier faces potential six-month sit

Middleweight title contender Jared Cannonier emerged from UFC Vegas 34 with a win over Kelvin Gastelum – and a potentially long medical suspension. After outpointing Gastelum via unanimous decision, Cannonier needs to get his right food X-rayed for a potential break and could be shelved for six months unless cleared beforehand by a doctor, according to medical suspensions issued by the Nevada Athletic Commission and released by ABC records keeper mixedmartialarts.com.
UFCchatsports.com

‘It’s Either Title or Contender’ for Jared Cannonier After UFC on ESPN 29 Win

Before he lost to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254 last October, Jared Cannonier appeared to be Israel Adesanya’s choice for No. 1 contender at middleweight. That setback knocked “The Killa Gorilla” down the contender’s queue, but Cannonier rebounded to post a five-round verdict over Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC on ESPN 29 headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
UFCfcfighter.com

Jared Cannonier Wants to “Get Paid Like an Elite Level Athlete”

Jared Cannonier is extremely happy with how his fighting career is going, and says he has no issues with the UFC. But, the middleweight contender has made it clear he believes fighters should be making more money. The 37-year-old is coming off a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum, which marked...
UFCchatsports.com

Jared Cannonier on UFC Fighter Pay, “I Would Like to Get Paid.”

Jared Cannonier clears up his statements on UFC fighter pay. This past weekend saw two top-ranked middleweights headline a UFC on ESPN. Cannonier ranked at number 3 in the world, took a close and hard-fought decision over Kelvin Gastelum. In the post-fight interview, he told Daniel Cormier that he is broke. Cannonier sat down with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to Discuss fighter pay.
UFCMMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 36’s Darren Till

Muay Thai specialist, Darren Till, will go to war opposite veteran power-puncher, Derek Brunson, this Saturday (Sept. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 36 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Till is a man in need of a victory. His most recent performance — a five-round decision loss to the...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Derek Brunson open to fighting the Paul brothers or Jared Cannonier, but ideally wants title shot

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson is open to fighting the Paul brothers or Jared Cannonier, but ideally, he wants a title shot at 185lbs. Brunson defeated Darren Till in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday night to pick up his fifth straight win inside the Octagon. Now 37 years old, Brunson knows that if he is going to make a run for the title currently owned by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, that he will have to fight for the belt soon. With five straight victories, Brunson knows that he has all the momentum in the world and he doesn’t want to squander it.
UFCMMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett video highlights: ‘Baddy’ makes UFC Vegas 36 debut on Sept. 4

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is shoving Paddy Pimblett right down our collective throats ahead of the Liverpool native’s Octagon debut this Sat. night (Sept. 4, 2021) at APEX in Las Vegas, and “The Baddy” better deliver something spectacular after all this insufferable hype. No doubt Luigi Vendramini is looking to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy