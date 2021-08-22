'I GET EMOTIONAL': San Marcos veteran shares experience in Afghanistan, reaction to US leaving
The images coming out of Afghanistan are gut wrenching now that American forces no longer occupy the region. Following 20 years of American treasure and talent on behalf of its soldiers, it took only a matter of days before Taliban forces regained the country. According to the Associated Press, the ultimate beneficiary of the $83 billion American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power on the world stage but also U.S. supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.www.sanmarcosrecord.com
