Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, TX

'I GET EMOTIONAL': San Marcos veteran shares experience in Afghanistan, reaction to US leaving

San Marcos Daily Record
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe images coming out of Afghanistan are gut wrenching now that American forces no longer occupy the region. Following 20 years of American treasure and talent on behalf of its soldiers, it took only a matter of days before Taliban forces regained the country. According to the Associated Press, the ultimate beneficiary of the $83 billion American investment turned out to be the Taliban. They grabbed not only political power on the world stage but also U.S. supplied firepower — guns, ammunition, helicopters and more.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizens#Us Military#Military Veterans#Taliban#The Associated Press#Americans#U S Army Reserve#Nato#Ana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
CNN

ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years

(CNN) — ABBA has announced their first studio album in 40 years. "Voyage" is scheduled for release on November 5. The group also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London's Olympic Park to begin next May. The...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

Over the past week or so, Apple has eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. The company has long required app developers to pay high commissions to Apple on the sales of paid apps as well as purchases of subscriptions or digital items inside their apps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy