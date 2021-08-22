Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Mideast in Pictures: Lebanon's fuel shortage worsens amid economic crisis

hawaiitelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The fuel shortage in Lebanon has been worsening amid an economic crisis in the country. Long lines of vehicles queuing outside a gas station is a common scene in Lebanon as drivers often have to wait for hours to refuel their cars. Lebanese caretaker cabinet and the Central Bank have decided to allocate 225 million U.S. dollars to purchase gasoline and diesel to ease the fuel shortage. Meanwhile, the Syndicate of Gas Station Owners and Distributors in Lebanon called for more presence of security forces at gas stations to protect public safety and prevent violence.

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mideast#Economic Crisis#Long Lines#Beirut#Lebanese#The Central Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah agrees to third shipment of Iranian fuel

BEIRUT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday a third vessel of Iranian fuel was agreed to ease crippling shortages in the country. "We have agreed to start loading a third vessel," Nasrallah said in a televised speech. "The coming...
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Afghanistan's economic crisis deepens as airlift winds down

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Hundreds of Afghans protested outside a bank in Kabul on Saturday and others formed long lines at cash machines as a U.N. agency warned that a worsening drought could leave millions in need of humanitarian aid. At the Kabul airport, thousands are still gathering in hope of...
Traffichngn.com

Lebanon to Increase Fuel Prices by 66% Due to Shortages

In order to partly eliminate gasoline subsidies and relieve shortages, Lebanon's fuel prices will increase by 66 percent. In a recently published article in CTV News, on Sunday, the Lebanese government announced a 66 percent increase in gasoline prices and a partial decrease in fuel subsidies in an effort to alleviate severe shortages that have brought the nation to a halt.
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Philippine exports to China increase significantly: senior official

MANILA, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Philippine exports to China have "increased significantly" during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Trade and Industry said late Tuesday, attributing the result to Duterte's independent foreign policy stance. During a meeting at the presidential palace, Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Fuel, medicine and water shortages push Lebanon’s healthcare system to brink of collapse

Crippling fuel, medical and staff shortages are pushing Lebanon’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse, officials have warned, as the United Nations says 4 million people could lose access to safe water in the next few days. The tiny Mediterranean country is in the grip of one of the worst economic collapses in the last 150 years, according to the World Bank. The crisis, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement, has seen the country’s currency lose 90 per cent of its value, and has caused massive shortages in imported essentials like diesel and medicines, right in the middle...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

UK economic recovery loses momentum amid staff, supply shortages

LONDON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Britain's private sector companies witnessed a sharp slowdown in output growth during August amid worsening staff and supply shortages, according to a joint report released here Monday. The headline seasonally adjusted flash composite output index stood at 55.3 in August, down from 59.2 in July,...
Energy Industrykdal610.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it will begin importing fuel from Iran

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah will begin to import gasoline and diesel from Iran, its leader said on Sunday. Lebanon is experiencing a severe fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and extended blackouts. Hospitals, bakeries and other essential facilities have said that dwindling stocks will cause them to shut down.
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Afghans face economic crisis amid increased crypto investments

In Afghanistan, crypto investments have increased in 2021. Afghans invest in crypto to avoid the devaluation of their currency. Afghan crypto investors face an economic crisis in their country even with cryptocurrencies. The country is experiencing significant unrest due to the Taliban takeover, and this has triggered hysteria and fear among its citizens. Cryptocurrency assets will not help investors buy anything right away, but their money will be safe amid economic instability.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Before businessmen, the president of the Central Bank promised that he will loosen the grip on the dollar when exports increase

The president of the central bank (BCRA), Miguel Pesce, referred to the problem of lack of dollars in Argentina, which led the government to establish strong exchange regulations. In that sense, he anticipated that he hopes to go disarming the stocks as the exports and he was confident in the possibilities of overcoming the “external restriction”.
Worldkfgo.com

Workers try to flee Vietnam’s biggest city as coronavirus crisis worsens

HANOI (Reuters) – Thousands of jobless workers in Vietnam’s biggest city are trying to flee to their hometowns, many on motorcycles piled high with belongings, following an extension of restrictions in the epicentre of the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak yet. But authorities are anxious to prevent them leaving Ho Chi...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Mail

Pig farmers warn they will have to destroy 'perfectly healthy' animals after shortage of workers leaves 70,000 stranded on farms as supply chain crisis grips Britain

Farmers today warned they could have to start destroying healthy pigs after a shortage of HGV drivers and agricultural workers left 70,000 of the animals stranded on farms. The National Pig Association is the latest industry body to sound the alarm over the impact the UK's supply chain crisis is having on the economy.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.

Comments / 1

Community Policy