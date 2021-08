CHICAGO, IL- (Wisconsin Radio Network) -The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Cubs Thursday behind their most lopsided win of the year, 17-4. Luis Urias tied a major league record with five extra-base hits, scoring five runs and driving in five. Urias had two homers and three doubles, while catcher Manny Pina drove in six. Jace Peterson also had five hits as the Brewers piled up a season-high 22 safeties. Chicago has lost eight in a row. The Cubs released former ace pitcher Jake Arrieta Thursday after he was hit hard the night before. The Brewers start a three-game series at last-place Pittsburgh tonight (Friday) with lefty Brett Anderson getting the start.