Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

America ignores its wars and soldiers, except for useless hero-worship. Our deaths cost nothing.

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a brisk morning on Nov. 9, 2007. I was stationed at Bella, a U.S. Army outpost in eastern Afghanistan. Two of our squads were returning from patrol, less than a mile away. The Taliban ambushed them. As other soldiers and I fended off the Taliban’s assault on our base, we heard our ambushed brothers shouting over our radios. We were ordered to stay, to protect the base. Strategy, we were told. I listened to the Taliban murder my friends.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#National Defense#Taliban#U S Army#Pakistanis#Chechens#Russians#Chinese#The Washington Post#Pentagon#Americans#Covid 19#Boeing#Tora Bora#Afghans
Related
Daily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
americanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US soldier photographed carrying American flag out of Afghanistan

A photograph believed to show a US soldier cradling the flag from the American Embassy in Kabul as it was loaded onto a plane departing Afghanistan has emerged. The picture was apparently taken amid chaotic scenes as the US raced to exfiltrate some of the 4,000 embassy employees – both Afghan and US citizens – from Kabul on military flights, as the Taliban took control of the country after 20 years of occupation by western forces.
Gazette

It was clear all along Afghan army wouldn't fight

President Joe Biden, who as of this writing has not publicly addressed the coup in Afghanistan, should be privately asking for resignations at the CIA, Department of State and DoD. His administration’s inept decisions destabilized the region, diminished America’s strategic influence and created a mockery of the blood and treasure invested by the United States.
Washington Post

I fought and bled in Afghanistan. I still think America is right to accept defeat.

Dan Berschinski is a retired U.S. Army infantry officer. He served and was severely wounded in Afghanistan in 2009. When the twin towers fell, I was a high school senior deep in college applications. The United States Military Academy topped my list. Watching the devastation of Sept. 11, 2001, unfold, I knew the Army would be part of the response, though I figured that response would be over by the time I graduated from West Point. Never did I imagine that, eight years later, I would be leading soldiers in a war provoked by that one terrible day.
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Says ‘No One’s Being Killed,’ Ignores More Than 12,000 Dead in Afghanistan

“[N]o one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.”. That was President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 description of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where the U.S.-backed government there has been toppled by the Taliban in an offensive that began in early May.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

As Taliban takes over, some swap iconic AK-47s for made-in-America rifles

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Russian Kalashnikov AK-47 and its derivatives have long been the assault rifle of choice for militant groups because of their rugged design, but some Taliban fighters are trading them in for captured U.S. guns as Afghanistan’s government collapses. Video and pictures published by the Taliban on Twitter...
Petstruthorfiction.com

U.S. Military Dogs Being Evacuated From Afghanistan

AdvertisementsOn August 16 2021, CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand shared an image on Twitter which puportedly showed dogs with the United States military dogs as they were getting moved out of Afghanistan as its cities rapidly fell to the Taliban:. That tweet was part of the unfolding scenes of chaos in...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Bangor Daily News

The prospect of the Taliban storming our embassy is no laughing matter

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Demi Kouzounas is chair of the Maine Republican Party and a U.S. Army veteran. Last week in a radio interview, veteran and U.S. Rep....

Comments / 0

Community Policy