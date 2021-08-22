America ignores its wars and soldiers, except for useless hero-worship. Our deaths cost nothing.

Dan Berschinski is a retired U.S. Army infantry officer. He served and was severely wounded in Afghanistan in 2009. When the twin towers fell, I was a high school senior deep in college applications. The United States Military Academy topped my list. Watching the devastation of Sept. 11, 2001, unfold, I knew the Army would be part of the response, though I figured that response would be over by the time I graduated from West Point. Never did I imagine that, eight years later, I would be leading soldiers in a war provoked by that one terrible day.