Trust for Virgin Islands Lands Earns National Recognition

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing that unites us as a nation is land: Americans strongly support saving the open spaces they love. Since 2006, the Trust for Virgin Islands Lands (TVIL) has been doing just that for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Today the Trust for Virgin Islands Lands announced it has achieved national recognition – joining a network of over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in their work.

stjohnsource.com

