The exotic-looking scarlet tanager is thought to be rarer, globally, than the wild turkeys we see running around our communities. As a small boy growing up in New England, one of my prized possessions was an old illustrated field guide depicting the birds of North America. It was missing its cover, and by the time I’d purloined it from my father in the middle of the 1980s, it was likely already out of date. Neither of those things were of any consequence to me.