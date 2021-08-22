Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/22/21
A couple months ago, rainouts occasionally seemed like reprieves. Days off meant that a Yankee team that was constantly shooting itself in the foot would be forcibly prevented from finding a new and improved way to collapse spectacularly on that particular night. No longer, as a rainout now only threatens to slow the Yankees’ roll. They’ve won nine in a row, but will have to wait until Monday to kick off a two-game set with the Braves.www.chatsports.com
