Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/22/21

By Pinstripe Alley
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple months ago, rainouts occasionally seemed like reprieves. Days off meant that a Yankee team that was constantly shooting itself in the foot would be forcibly prevented from finding a new and improved way to collapse spectacularly on that particular night. No longer, as a rainout now only threatens to slow the Yankees’ roll. They’ve won nine in a row, but will have to wait until Monday to kick off a two-game set with the Braves.

MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees reliever is on the move ... again

Sal Romano should just stop unpacking his bags at this point. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. CBS Sports reports the Milwaukee Brewers designated the right-hander for assignment Tuesday. It’s the third time this year Romano has been asked to keep moving on.
Posted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals claim ex-Yankees slugger off waivers from Rays

From the penthouse to the outhouse. Multiple sources report the Washington Nationals claimed former New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays designated Ford for assignment on Saturday. He never appeared in the majors with Tampa Bay, which acquired him in a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: What should NYY do with Aroldis Chapman?

Yankees fans should be thrilled — thrilled! — with the team’s recent 11-game-and-counting winning streak that has somehow gotten ’em five games up in the loss column on a playoff spot. A month ago, that was … not the case. Tuesday’s latest addition to this collection of wild moments and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Boone’s epic ejection fuels Giancarlo Stanton moonshot

Remember back in 2019 when New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t like the umpire’s strike zone on a calm afternoon in the Bronx?. Yeah, that resulted in arguably the most incredible viral baseball video ever, with the skipper claiming his “guys were f–king savages in the box.” We’ve missed that Aaron Boone. We’ve been hoping to see him again.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who definitely aren’t returning by end of season

Whether motivated by legitimate reasons or a bit of chicanery, you are not going to see these three Yankees invading this team’s end-of-season roster crunch. Declaring it now. Nope, nope, nope. Before this campaign wraps, the Bombers will have plenty of things to sort out, all while hoping they don’t...
Posted by
FanSided

Yankees: Anthony Rizzo’s former teammate thinks he belongs in pinstripes

The New York Yankees are going to have a serious decision to make at the end of the 2021 season regarding the future of their first base position. Are they ready to hand the keys back to Luke Voit, who’s utterly mashed when given the chance to do so, post-deadline? Can they live with his defensive deficiencies as long as his bat is highly effective?
MLBNew York Post

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton crushes 472-foot home run against A’s

Giancarlo Stanton’s second-half surge hit new heights, and so did the baseball he crushed in the fourth inning Friday night. The Yankees slugger hit a mammoth 472-foot home run into the second deck in left-center field at Oakland Coliseum as the Yankees faced the Athletics. It was the longest homer hit by a Yankee this season and gave them a 1-0 lead against Oakland starter Sean Manaea.
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Another week, another handful of series won. The Yanks are making a push, gaining ground slowly but surely by taking care of the competition in front of them. Time isn’t on their side, but their two closest hurdles are represented by opponents that will be right in front of them throughout these next two weeks. The time to put up or shut up is now, and a resounding answer could be enough to catapult them onto more solid ground.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Luis Gil, backup outfielders, and infield adjustments

Good afternoon everyone, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Jake W. asks: What the hell is up with them skipping over Luis Gil like that? I understand...
WeatherPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/22/21

MLB.com | Betelhem Ashame: The series finale between the Yankees and the Twins has been postponed due to the forecast of (very) inclement weather as a consequence of Hurricane Henri. It has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 13, at 2:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. According to the team’s official site, fans holding paid tickets for Sunday’s finale may use them for the rescheduled game on Sept. 13 or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular-season contest at Yankee Stadium (subject to availability).

