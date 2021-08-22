Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

My Turn, Sharon Grant: Options for COVID-19 treatment could be liberating

By Post Opinion
Salisbury Post
 6 days ago

Is it time for local health departments to consider alternative health care treatment options for emergency use authorizations against the virus that causes COVID-19? Across the country, there are news headlines that are revealing the ideological fault lines between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. School district employees and health care workers are at the epicenter of the conflict, including nurses in Houston who have appealed the dismissal of their lawsuit and are determined to take it to the Texas Supreme Court. Anxiety riddled persons are acting out on airplanes, grocery stores and countless public spaces.

salisburypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Acquired Taste#The Texas Supreme Court#Jamaican#Texan#Ans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Raleigh, NCWNCT

There is treatment for COVID-19 but you have to act fast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has reported an increase in its use of COVID-19 treatment therapies. For the week of June 23, monoclonal antibody treatment was administered 100 times. The number of treatments shot up to 1,874 for the week of Aug. 11, NCDHHS said. The treatments are a...
Public HealthKAKE TV

Large insurers have stopped waiving COVID-19 treatment costs; Hospitalization could cost you thousands.

(YAHOO/KAKE) - Last year, 88% of people who had private health plans through their employers would have had their treatment costs waived if they got COVID-19. A year ago, around 88% of people enrolled in private health plans through their employers would have had their treatment costs waived had they gotten COVID-19. That's according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. But now in 2021, those who enter the hospital due to COVID could wind up with a humungous bill. A new report from the same group found that among the two largest insurers in each US state, 72% no longer waive costs for COVID-19 treatment.
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

The Hernando County Health Department announced this week that monoclonal antibody (MAB) treatments are now available. Monoclonal antibody treatments can prevent hospitalization or death in high-risk patients with COVID-19. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free and vaccination status does not matter.
Maui County, HImauinow.com

Maui Mayor and DOH Issue Statements About Unapproved COVID Treatments in County

State and county officials are both speaking out after recent media coverage about unapproved treatments for COVID-19 in Maui County. On Wednesday, the Honolulu Star Advertiser published a story entitled: “Top state health official and doctor on Maui promote controversial COVID-19 treatments that FDA warns are dangerous and even lethal.” The story delved into the reasons why some who do not want to get vaccinated have opted for the treatment protocol.
Amarillo, TXkgncnewsnow.com

CoA Offering 3rd Covid-19 Vaccination Option

The City of Amarillo will begin providing a third round of Covid-19 Vaccinations for those with moderately to severely immunocompromised systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a third dose of the vaccine for people who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, those who have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
Concordia Parish, LAhannapub.com

Trinity Medical providing Covid-19 treatments

Trinity Medical is providing the Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 infusion every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for those who have tested positive for COVID-19. “This has been proven to help prevent hospital stays and helps with the severity of COVID,” said Trinity Medical CEO Lakeisha Smith. The infusion is given from noon...
Public Healthmageenews.com

MAB Available for COVID-19 Treatment

MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY (MAB) TREATMENT. Free screening and treatment with monoclonal antibodies (mAb) is now available through the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for qualifying individuals with COVID-19. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, have mild to moderate illness, or may be at high risk for developing serious illness, you may qualify for this free treatment to prevent severe COVID-19 — no doctor visit needed beforehand. See whether you qualify and make an appointment at https://covidmabtreatment.umc.edu.
Kansas StateJunction City Daily Union

New $3.7 million NIH grant supports collaborative research into COVID-19 treatment

MANHATTAN — As the fight against COVID-19 continues, Kansas State University has received a five-year, $3.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to research a new treatment method for the virus. Kyeong-Ok “KC” Chang, a virologist at the Kansas State University...

Comments / 0

Community Policy