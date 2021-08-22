Cancel
Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is planning to “work as long as I can”

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatsuhiro Harada, the producer of Tekken and the general manager from Bandai Namco, has had the chance to interview and discuss video games with the exceptionally hard working Smash Bros creator, Masahiro Sakurai. The topic for the recent video is about retirement as both Katsuhiro Harada and Masahiro Sakurai are 51 years of age, with the general population of Japan retiring at 65 (soon to be 70). Mr. Sakurai says in the interview that he is planning to work as long as he possibly can to satisfy himself and the fans.

