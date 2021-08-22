Recap | 4-1 win over FCC stretches Revs' unbeaten run to nine, lead atop East to 15 points

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (15-3-4; 49 pts.) recorded their MLS-best 15th win of the season and extended the club’s unbeaten streak to nine games with a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati (3-8-8, 17 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. Despite five changes to the starting lineup from Bruce Arena, the Revolution picked up their eighth win in the last nine games to maintain their Supporters’ Shield lead at seven points. The Revolution’s 49 points through 22 games are tied for the most in MLS history at this stage of the season.

