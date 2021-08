Oscar De La Hoya recently told ESPN it has been ‘no drinking, no drugs’ since he confirmed his comeback fight against Vitor Belfort. Manny Pacquiao had beaten De La Hoya and sent him into retirement with a one-sided bout in 2008. The win elevated the Filipino fighter further into the sport’s stratosphere. Thirteen years later, De La Hoya is days away from returning to the ring with a fight against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, just as Pacquiao is days removed from suffering an upset loss to Yordenis Ugas. Tyron Woodley ‘Humiliated’ At Floyd Mayweather Party.