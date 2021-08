Here are three things to watch as the Giants head into their final preseason game Sunday against the New England Patriots. The cutdown to 53 comes Tuesday. Final impressions must be made in this game. The wide receiver room is impacted by injuries at the top, but there are only so many jobs to go around. C.J. Board, Dante Pettis and Davis Sills are probably vying for one spot. Sills does not offer much in the way of special teams value. Board does, but other players at other positions (Keion Crossen, Cam Brown) may offer more.