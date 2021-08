After literally two months of teasing, build up and keeping Serena Cha Cha locked waiting in the World of Wonder basement, the long awaited All Stars 6 Game Within A Game finally arrived. And as much as I loved every second of the reverend doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache pulling out every trick and stunt in the drag book, it all just felt like a momentum killer this late in the season. I’m unsure why the producers chose to leave it all this late, but I find it hard to be particularly enthusiastic about the momentum of the lead up to the top four being slowed exponentially by the return of a queen that’s already left.