Sha'Carri Richardson Gives Spirited Interview After Her Last-Place Finish in Oregon

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSha’Carri Richardson recently finished ninth with a time of 11.14 at the Nike Prefontaine Classic race in Oregon. Taking some time off since her questionable disqualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it was a repeat of the Olympic games as Jamaica took the top three spots in the 100m. Finishing ninth, many were quick to judge her race, even commenting that her days of gold medal contention are over as she lost to runners that she beat in the past.

