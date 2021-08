Be sure to read “all” of the weekly update to stay informed of your Chamber news and a chance to be a winner!. The saying “What a difference a day can make” became real to me a week ago. What started out to be about 4 hours of testing became 4 days in the hospital. If you are going to have heart problems, then being in the hospital is a great place to be. While we do need our team of nurses and doctors, we also need our Faith, our Family and our Friends. I do believe in the power of prayer and I received many last week and continuing to do so now for my future surgery.