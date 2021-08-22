Rest of Season Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Sending Out an SOS

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. We are heading towards the homestretch of the fantasy baseball season. If you play in a league with a playoff bracket, your regular season likely ends in the next couple of weeks. Even if you play all 162, there is less than a quarter of the Major League schedule remaining. To paraphrase the late great Yogi Berra, it’s getting late early. Fantasy managers may be running out of FAAB and/or waiver claims, and time is of the essence. I mentioned here last week that I expect a little bit of regression from Willy Adames going forward because of his difficult schedule. Specifically, Milwaukee’s 13 games against the St. Louis Cardinals compared to three combined against the lowly Cubs and Pirates. That got me thinking – which teams have an edge over the final six weeks of the regular season?