Chris Taranto of Paso Wine joins The Cork Dorks for a Liquid Lunch talking all about The Templeton Gap and its role in Paso Robles wine country. Along with Chris & Adam, we have Steve of Four Lanterns, and Greg of Seven Angels Cellars. Check it out! Sorry, this content is available only to the members of the VIP Club Please enter your VIP Club email address Register for VIP Club It looks like you are not a member of VIP Club yet. Please fill out the form below to access the page and join the VIP Club.