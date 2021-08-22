Cancel
AgLines: Nearly three-quarters of Nebraska farms have access to computers

By Robert Pore
Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, 74% of Nebraska farms have access to computers in 2021. This compares to the national average of 67%. In Nebraska, 85% of farms had internet access, up 1 percentage point from the last time this data was collected in 2019. Nationally, 82%...

theindependent.com

