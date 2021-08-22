Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Releasing in Grey and Light Blue
Several new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will launch during Fall, and the latest showcase comes highlighted in Grey and Light Blue. As you can see, this variation of the Air Jordan 1 features Grey suede on the base while Light Blue lands on the Wings logo, underlay, tongue branding, and rubber outsole. The traditional cut-out Swoosh covers the panels while a padded tongue and White midsole finish the look.www.sneakerfiles.com
