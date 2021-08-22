Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Releasing in Grey and Light Blue

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT will launch during Fall, and the latest showcase comes highlighted in Grey and Light Blue. As you can see, this variation of the Air Jordan 1 features Grey suede on the base while Light Blue lands on the Wings logo, underlay, tongue branding, and rubber outsole. The traditional cut-out Swoosh covers the panels while a padded tongue and White midsole finish the look.

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cmft
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Blue#Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
Related
ApparelSneakerFiles

How the Air Jordan 4 ‘Oklahoma Sooners’ PE Looks On-Feet

Before the Oklahoma Sooners take on Alabama on New Year’s Day at the Capital One Orange Bowl, we have a look at the Sooners Air Jordan 4 PE. Looking closer, this Air Jordan 4 comes highlighted with Red across the upper, speckled detailing across the midsole, and translucent lace wings. Following, we have Oklahoma Sooners branding on the tongue while the Jumpman logo lands on the heels. Completing the look is an icy outsole.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Surplus Returns In “Wolf Grey”

With the world gradually opening back up, the need for trail-grade silhouettes is at an all-time high. Thankfully, Nike has the Air Max 90 Surplus, which — after a brief hiatus — is back in a new “Wolf Grey” colorway. Underfoot, the outsole equips an intense tread pattern that seems...
ApparelEsquire

The 10 Best Air Jordan Sneakers of All Time

The label GOAT is a distinction that has lost some of its luster over the past couple of years. It gets thrown around way too flippantly. But in the case of Michael Jordan, the acronym for "greatest of all time" continues to shine bright. The retired basketball player is fixed permanently in the firmament of not just sports stars, but all-around pop culture icons. You don’t need to have watched a game or know anything about basketball to understand his impact. He is a legend in every sense of the word. And the sneakers that bear his name carry the same status.
Apparelhypebeast.com

In-Hand Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Shimmer"

It’s been a busy start to the week in terms of upcoming Air Jordan releases from Jordan Brand: yesterday we saw on-foot shots of the Air Jordan 1 “Hand Crafted,” and today we’ve been given an in-hand look at the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer.” An elegant tan and white style that calls to mind images of Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sans the zip tie and special detailing, the “Shimmer” offers a neutral fall palette and premium construction.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Lightning" Gets Confirmed Drop Date: Photos

One of the greatest Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4, which came out all the way back in 1989. This is a shoe that was created by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, fans have continued to show support to the silhouette. Numerous dope colorways have been released throughout the past few decades, and if you don't like the OG models then you're probably at least a fan of the "Lightning" offering which came out about 15 years ago.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Reign Continues With A Grey And Green Colorway

Long the “butt” of many jokes, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has become a go-to option for countless sneaker fans – casual and savvy alike. With dozens of colorways ostensibly inspired by the original batch of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, the mid-top silhouette has garnered attention for its relatively accessible nature. And while its latest grey, white and green style isn’t rooted in Air Jordan heritage, it’s sure to join wish-lists everywhere for its clean color-blocking (and Boston Celtics-appropriate arrangement). Suede throughout the retro indulges in the darkest shade of the trio, while profile swooshes, collar panels and “Wings” insignias on the lateral ankle flap are clad in the titular tone. A less obvious detail on the upcoming sneakers is the seemingly-metallic green lace dubrae at the base of the tongue, perhaps a nod to an Air Jordan 1 from 1985.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind”

In the past year, Nike has made large strides towards zero, incorporating sustainable efforts throughout the entirety of the umbrella. And soon, Jordan Brand will lead the way for Fall 2021 with the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind.”. As its namesake implies, Grind materials are the star of the show,...
NFLHighsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

A Classic Air Jordan 7 Makeup Inspires the Air Jordan 6 ‘Bordeaux’ Dropping Soon

Jordan Brand is giving its popular Air Jordan 6 sneaker a new look. The athletic brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe is releasing in a “Bordeaux” makeup next month as part of the silhouette’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. While this is a new style for the Jordan 6, the “Bordeaux” iteration was initially introduced on the Air Jordan 7 in 1992. The upper features a gray nubuck upper that’s contrasted by black nubuck overlay panels on the heel. Adding to the look is a purple mesh tongue and a bold orange lace lock. Rounding out the look is...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sunset-Themed Tonal Sneakers

The Air Jordan 6 Low sneaker model gets a new Dongdan colorway option that captures the glowing aesthetic of the sunset. Specifically, the sunset that adorns the streetball tournament that takes place in Beijing, China during the late afternoon and early evening. It covers the Dongdan stadium gracefully and the...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Giving the Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" a Retro Release

Fall is going to be an exciting time for Jordan Brand as it has a handsome slew of retro footwear drops to push out, and one silhouette that will have various moments to shine is the Air Jordan 5. After releasing with Parisian flair for its traditional “Quai 54” colorway, the silhouette is throwing back to 2013 and bringing new life to the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo”.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 12 Utility Grind Releases Tomorrow

When it comes to its construction, the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind” perfectly blends the redeeming qualities of the model with some updated preferences that fall in line with Nike, Inc.’s efforts towards reducing a carbon footprint. Speaking on the former, this upcoming release sees genuine leather uppers on the quilted area, while a faux snakeskin texture returns to the midsole of the shoes. Adding to that premium effect is a suede mudguard and the signature metallic eyelets that have spelled the success of the ’97 model for nearly two-and-a-half decades (a quick reminder that 2022 is the 25th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 12).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan 36

The latest sneaker in Michael Jordan’s signature basketball line is here. After being teased on social media in May by WNBA star Satou Sabally, Jordan Brand revealed the Air Jordan 36 today and fans won’t need to wait before they can get their hands on a pair. According to the brand, it opted to use a jacquard leno-weave material for the shoe’s upper that’s robust while also lightweight and adaptable to different foot shapes. The Jordan 36’s standout design element is the midsole, which is equipped with the most Zoom Air cushioning that the brand has put into a signature shoe. This...
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 Releasing Holiday 2021

Marcus Jordan and his store Trophy Room will have another collaboration with Jordan Brand during Holiday 2021. The two will release the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7. The next collaboration by Trophy Room was rumored to be another Air Jordan 1. This rumor started due to Marcus Jordan showcasing images of the front of his new store location that will open in Holiday 2021. In the photo, you can see a silhouette with a question mark, which is clearly the Jordan 1.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low ’Toasty’ Releasing in Oil Green

We have another Air Force 1 added to the new ‘Toasty’ collection, which will keep your feet warm during Fall and Winter. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an Oil Green, Sequoia, and Medium Olive color combination. A part of the brand’s ‘Move to Zero’ campaign, the pair is constructed with recycled materials. Next, we have fleece on the liner and insoles along with the ‘Toasty’ label. Other details include Nike’s pinwheel logo adorns the tongue while a White midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Persistent Mini Swoosh Now Appears On The Nike Air Huarache

As part of its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Huarache has dug into the archives to retro some of the most iconic styles from the early 1990s. Additionally, Tinker Hatfield’s storied design has emerged in handfuls of non-original, but compelling colorways. Case in point: a greyscale option animated by “Laser Blue” flair.
Carssneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 GG “Wild Things”

Back in April, there were rumors that the Air Jordan 4 would be dressing up in a “Where The Wild Things Are” inspired colorway. And now months thereafter, images of the pair have finally surfaced, its look not too unlike the mock-up shared prior. Throughout the upper, a light tan...
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Acclimate ‘Triple Black’ Official Images

Jordan Brand is releasing a new model that’s based on the Air Jordan 1. Known as the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate, one of the first colorways to release comes in the ‘Triple Black’ color blocking. As you can see, this pair comes highlighted in all-Black. Looking closer, the pair have...
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Lucha Libre’ Official Images

Just off the showcase of the Air Max 90 and Blazer Mid, Nike will also release the Air Force 1 Low to pay tribute to Mexican wrestling. Looking closer, this Nike Air Force 1 comes highlighted with Metallic Silver leather on the upper along with a large patent leather mask lace shroud. Next, Chrome studs land on the lateral ankle while White adorns the midsole and rubber outsole. Other details include mismatched Swoosh logos and ‘Lucha Libre’ on the insoles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy