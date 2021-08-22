Nike Air Force 1 Luxe ‘Pecan’ Coming Soon
Following our look at the ‘Black Gum’ pair, Nike will also debut the Air Force 1 Luxe in ‘Pecan’ for the colder months. This Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Pearl White, Pale Ivory, Pecan, and Gum Yellow color combination. Looking closer, this pair comes constructed with tumbled leather on the upper, while smooth leather appears on the Swoosh logos and heel. Other details include a water-resistant nylon tongue, a Sail midsole, and a Gum rugged outsole.www.sneakerfiles.com
