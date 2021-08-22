Cancel
Nike Air Force 1 Luxe ‘Pecan’ Coming Soon

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing our look at the ‘Black Gum’ pair, Nike will also debut the Air Force 1 Luxe in ‘Pecan’ for the colder months. This Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Pearl White, Pale Ivory, Pecan, and Gum Yellow color combination. Looking closer, this pair comes constructed with tumbled leather on the upper, while smooth leather appears on the Swoosh logos and heel. Other details include a water-resistant nylon tongue, a Sail midsole, and a Gum rugged outsole.

