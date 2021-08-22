Cancel
Celebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk fading 'into obscurity' like Edward VIII, Wallis Simpson, royal expert claims

By Stephanie Nolasco
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Bullen believes there are many lessons Prince Harry can learn from his great-great-uncle Edward VIII. Queen Elizabeth II’s uncle had been King Edward VIII for less than a year before he famously abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. The couple was cut off from the monarchy following the abdication. As a result, they struggled financially and had no source of income, People magazine reported.

Fox News

