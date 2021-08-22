Cancel
Raducanu upsets Lui to reach Chicago final

By Barbara Wancke
tennisthreads.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain’s Emma Raducanu defeated American Claire Lui in the WTA Chicago 125 semi-finals on Saturday to reach her first tour level final, where she will meet Denmark’s Clara Tauson, the world number 101, on Sunday. The win takes the 18-year old from Bromley into the top 150 of the WTA...

Emma Raducanu beats top seed Alison van Uytvanck in Chicago

Emma Raducanu has set up a second-round clash with former junior world number one Clara Burel after beating Belgian top seed Alison van Uytvanck at the Chicago 125 tournament. The 18-year-old Briton, who earlier this year reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in just her second professional tournament, was a 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 victor over the world number 60.
Sportstennisthreads.net

Raducanu, Dart and Boulter advance in New York as other Brits fall

Britain’s Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart and Katie Boulter advanced to the final round of the US Open qualifying in brutal conditions in New York on Thursday, but Fran Jones, Jodie Anna Burrage, Samantha Murray Sharan and Liam Broady failed to make the cut and were edged out of contention for a place in the main draw.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Emma Raducanu qualifies for US Open

Britain’s Emma Raducanu has battled her way to the US Open first round.The 18-year-old beat fourth seed Mayar Sherif 6-1 6-4 to qualify for the Flushing Meadows main draw.Raducanu shot to fame by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in July, in a stunning first grand slam showing.The fast-rising talent backed that up by reaching the final of the WTA Challenger event in Chicago last week.And now Raducanu has fought through to the US Open first round proper.Raducanu had kick-started her US Open qualifying bid by dispatching Holland’s Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2, then ousted Georgia’s Mariam Bolkvadze 6-3 7-5 to reach the final round.Another impressive victory has now allowed Raducanu to chalk off another milestone in her fledgling career.
TennisBBC

US Open 2021: Andy Murray to start against Stefanos Tsitsipas in New York

Dates: 30 August-12 September Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Former champion Andy Murray will face Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Pliskova upsets Sabalenka to set up Giorgi final in Montréal

Karolina Pliskova scored another win over top seed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-3 6-4, at the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers, having defeated the Belarusian at Wimbledon in June, placing the Czech in her 3rd final of the year on Sunday, where she will meet Camila Giorgi from Italy. It's not...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Rublev and Zverev upset Cincinnati formbook

The formbook was thrown out of the court on the day of the men’s Cincinnati Masters semi-final as both favoured players found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreline. The match was so intense, so many long rallies, super tough, super physical, super mental. A lot like a chess match Andrei Rublev.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Opelka upsets Tsitsipas to make final

The towering Reilly Opelka blasted his way past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first ATP Maters 1000 final where he will face the top seeded Daniil Medvedev for the National Open Bank title (formerly Rogers Cup or Canadian Open) being played out in Toronto. There are no easy draws at...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Zverev clocks up 5th Masters title

Alexander Zverev may not have been favourite to win the Cincinnati Masters at the start of the week, but he has proven he has strengthened both his game and attitude in recent months having also won the Olympic Gold Medal just over a fortnight ago. I don’t want to get...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Sabalenka displaces Osaka in rankings as US Open qualifying begins

The WTA Rankings released on Monday see Ash Barty extend her lead at the top in her 83rd consecutive week as the World No 1 while Aryna Sabalenka moves up to No 2, pushing Naomi Osaka down to 3rd position. We determined our round-by-round prize money allocations by engaging in...
Manchester, CTJournal Inquirer

Manchester reaches its final destination

The Manchester U-12 Little League All-Star team has embarked on a summer-long journey to make it to its first Little League World Series. But that journey nearly ended just as quickly as it began. In the District 8 title game against Suffield July 15, Manchester was one hit away from...
TennisKEYT

2020 Australian champ Sofia Kenin out of US Open with COVID

Fifth-ranked Sofia Kenin has pulled out of the U.S. Open because she recently tested positive for COVID-19. Kenin says she has received a vaccine for the illness. She announced what she called “disappointing news” on social media. Kenin is a 22-year-old American who won the 2020 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open later last year. Her best showing at the U.S. Open was a fourth-round finish last year. Serena and Venus Williams also withdrew from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Wednesday, as did 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic.
Hopkins, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Local sprinter proud to reach Olympic finals

Joseph Fahnbulleh soon will be back at the University of Florida as the fifth-fastest man in the world. Fahnbulleh, affectionately known as JB, ran a 19.98 and finished fifth in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, just .36 seconds behind the winner. The 2019 Hopkins High School grad, who was among over 20 Minnesotans competing in the Summer Games, ran for Liberia. The 19-year-old was the youngest in the field.
Tennistennisthreads.net

WTA Tour Round-up: Top seeds advance in Cleveland and Chicago 250s

Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia fought back from a set down to win over American Catherine McNally, 2-6 6-4 6-2. Everything was going in, and everything was there for me. I was really happy with this one because I didn't know anything about her, so I was looking her up on the internet. I thought I played really well. Katerina Siniakova.
Tennistennisthreads.net

US Open provides mental health support to players

The USTA is expanding its medical care to provide mental health support to players at the US Open following Naomi Osaka’s issues at the French Open earlier this year. The issue of mental health awareness has been brought to the forefront over the course of the global pandemic, as many individuals, players included, have struggled with the stresses and emotions that have come as a result of COVID-19. Together with the multi-dimensional pressures within professional sport, this new reality highlighted the need to provide additional resources to support all aspects of athletes’ health, including their mental health and wellbeing. Stacey Allaster, Chief Executive, USTA, and US Open Tournament Director.
Sportstennisthreads.net

Tiafoe takes out Murray at Winston-Salem Open

Andy Murray took a late wild card into the ATP Winston-Salem tournament at Wake Forest University in North Carolina to aid his preparations ahead of the US Open, which starts on Monday in New York, and he feels these remain on track, despite a second loss to American Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday.
TennisESPN

Anett Kontaveit, Irina-Camelia Begu reach Cleveland final

CLEVELAND -- Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania advanced to the championship match in the inaugural Tennis in the Land. Kontaveit beat seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-4, 6-4 and Begu topped sixth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday in the WTA 250 tournament.

