Raducanu upsets Lui to reach Chicago final

The USTA is expanding its medical care to provide mental health support to players at the US Open following Naomi Osaka’s issues at the French Open earlier this year. The issue of mental health awareness has been brought to the forefront over the course of the global pandemic, as many individuals, players included, have struggled with the stresses and emotions that have come as a result of COVID-19. Together with the multi-dimensional pressures within professional sport, this new reality highlighted the need to provide additional resources to support all aspects of athletes’ health, including their mental health and wellbeing. Stacey Allaster, Chief Executive, USTA, and US Open Tournament Director.