Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Stajduhar, Michel help Orlando City beat Fire 1-0

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on a rain-soaked Saturday night. Orlando City is unbeaten in its last five games. Chicago is winless in 19 straight road games since a 5-2 victory at Orlando City in October 2019. The 23-year-old Stajduhar has started each of the past five games — the only five appearances of his MLS career — in the place of injured Pedro Gallese, who returned to the Orlando City bench after a three-week absence but did not see action. Michel scored in the 51st minute.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Stajduhar
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Pedro Gallese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Player Grades & Man of the Match

Winning is fun! It wasn’t necessarily the prettiest win (torrential rain will do that to a soccer game), but Orlando City grabbed a much-needed 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire courtesy of a second-half Benji Michel goal. Let’s have a look at how I rated each player in the win.
MLSKansas City Star

Ruidíaz scores to help Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0

Raúl Ruidíaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night. Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games — following a stretch of four losses in five games — and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Orlando City 1, Chicago Fire 0: Quick & Dirty Recap

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Orlando City. The Fire lost 1-0. Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.
MLSsandiegouniontribune.com

Klinsmann, Cabral help Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0

MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday. The 24-year-old Klinsmann — son of former German star and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann — made his first start of the...
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

Rather than traveling home after the 3-2 loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday, the Chicago Fire spent the last couple days in central Florida preparing for tonight’s match with Orlando City. Last time these two teams faced one another, the Fire came away 3-1 winners, with Robert Beriu0107 scoring the...
MLSchatsports.com

Forward March: Orlando City vs Chicago Fire MLS Preview

The Fire didn’t lose the game on the field Wednesday. I mean, obviously, they did. Games are played on the field, after all. But in reality, the game was lost in the board room. The fact of the matter is Inter Miami had better Designated Players than the Chicago Fire do, and at the end of the game, the team with Rodolfo Pizarro and Gonzalo Higuain on their roster instead of Robert Beric and Gastón Gíménez won the game.
MLSThe Mane Land

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

Following a gritty comeback midweek, Orlando City will try to get back to winning ways in the comfortable confines of Exploria Stadium. Tomorrow will be the Lions’ second and final regular season match-up of the year with the Chicago Fire. Ahead of the visit from the Fire I once again...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Sapong scores again, Nashville plays Orlando City to 1-1 tie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored his fourth goal in the last three games and helped Nashville to a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Wednesday night. Sapong ran onto a misplayed pass by João Moutinho, raced beyond midfield and tapped it to Hany Mukhtar, who passed it back to Sapong at the top of the box. The 32-year-old Sapong, who has nine goals this season, did a 360-degree turn and then fell to the ground as he ripped a low ball inside the post to open the scoring in the 23rd minute.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Returns Home to Host Chicago Fire FC

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2021) - Orlando City SC (8-4-7, 31 points) take on Chicago Fire FC (5-9-5, 20 points) on Saturday, August 21 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin on FOX35 PLUS at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition to being...
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Chicago Fire lose to Orlando 1-0, fall to 0-2 on road trip

Every Chicago Fire fan has heard this one before. Chicago outshot (18-11), out-passed (481-396) and out-possessed (54.5-45.5) Orlando City Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. But the Fire couldn’t find the back of the net, and a defensive lapse gave Orlando a 1-0 win, and all three points. “Big frustration again,”...
Soccerfisherstigersathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Zionsville 1 – 0

The #3 ranked Fishers Tigers travelled to #10 Zionsville on Tuesday night and came home with a 1-0 victory. Charlie Stump scored the game winner off a great service from Noah Reinhart. Tyler March played well in the goal to earn the shutout.
MLSRaleigh News & Observer

Minnesota United FC plays Houston after 3 straight road draws

Minnesota United FC (7-6-7) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-8-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +146, Minnesota United FC +176, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC takes on Houston after playing to a draw in three straight road games. The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall and 3-3-4 at home...
MLSvavel.com

Orlando City vs Inter Miami LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

Daryl Dike enters replacing Tesho Akindele. Orlando City 0-0 Inter Miami. Brek Shea enters replacing Kieran Gibbs due to injury. Tesho Akindele's left-handed punch from outside the area. It is reviewed in the VAR. 9:03 PMan hour ago. 12'. Penalty missed!. Penalty missed by Tesho Akindele, incredible. 9:01 PMan hour...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota United going through scoring drought

Minnesota United suddenly frostbitten in front of goal. A month ago, Minnesota United was arguably the hottest team in MLS. Now, the club is going through a late summer swoon. And a major reason for Minnesota United’s struggles is the lack of scoring. A team that boasts some tremendous talent in the attacking third, Minnesota United is struggling to bag opportunities in front of goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy