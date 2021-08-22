Stajduhar, Michel help Orlando City beat Fire 1-0

The Fire didn’t lose the game on the field Wednesday. I mean, obviously, they did. Games are played on the field, after all. But in reality, the game was lost in the board room. The fact of the matter is Inter Miami had better Designated Players than the Chicago Fire do, and at the end of the game, the team with Rodolfo Pizarro and Gonzalo Higuain on their roster instead of Robert Beric and Gastón Gíménez won the game.