States have a right to defend public safety

 6 days ago

States value the rights and freedoms we have and will fight to defend them. Very noble. However, all rights and freedoms come with limitations because without limitations, we have anarchy. We have the right and freedom to drive a car around this wonderful country, but only if the car is registered and we have a driver's license. We have freedom of speech, until what we say hurts or puts someone else in danger because it is not true.

